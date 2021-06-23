Business

Kite-flyer critically injured when kite hits power lines

The Associated Press

BREMERTON, Wash.

A man is in critical condition after getting shocked while flying his kite at a Bremerton park.

Bremerton Battalion Chief Brad Richard said the man was flying a makeshift kite made out of steel cable and a fishing rod around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Evergreen Rotary Park.

The kite drifted into Puget Sound Energy’s high-energy transmission lines and shocked the man. He suffered severe burns, KPCQ reported.

He was flown to Harborview Medical Center and is in critical condition, Richard said.

Fire officials said this served as a grim reminder not to fly a kite near power lines.

