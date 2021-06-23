Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Kansas City Star. June 18, 2021.

Editorial: How Missouri conservatives’ favorite law could lead to ‘defunding’ Kansas City police

If the Kansas City Police Department ends up with less money in the weeks ahead, the state’s anti-tax conservatives will bear primary responsibility, not the progressives who want to “defund” the police.

That counterintuitive result is clear from a legal motion filed this week by Gwen Grant. She heads the Urban League of Kansas City, but filed the motion as an individual taxpayer. One who wants to intervene in the lawsuit between City Hall and the Police Board over the $42 million in redirected police spending approved by the City Council.

(That money will still go to fund the KCPD, but Kansas City will for the first time since the 1930s have some say over that portion of the money we taxpayers fork over, and that has outraged conservatives in Jefferson City and on the governor’s police board.)

Grant makes some arguments we’ve heard before: The current state-run police board violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution, and is “taxation without representation.” Those are real and important issues.

But Grant’s request also includes an explosive new claim: Kansas City can’t be required to spend more than 20% of its general revenue fund on police, her motion argued, because that would violate Missouri’s Hancock Amendment, the sprawling 1980 initiative that remains the gold standard for anti-tax, anti-government conservatives everywhere.

The courts agree. “The Police Board is a state agency subject to (Hancock),” the state Supreme Court said in a 1982 St. Louis case. “Therefore, the Police Board may not require the City to fund an increase in its budget.”

The police board, and the legislature, simply cannot require Kansas City to spend more than 20% of its general revenue fund on the department. We expect the courts to share that view.

The police board may argue that City Hall waived Hancock by approving additional funding earlier this year, but that’s a real stretch. If a court decides appropriations can’t be altered, cities and counties across the state will face a nightmare of unchangeable, locked-in budgets.

There is a way to make all of this go away. State legislators could give Kansas City’s police department $42 million. We won’t hold our breath.

Grant’s motion to become a part of the police board-City Hall lawsuit is critical, and the judge should approve it. As it turns out, cities may lack the power to invoke the Hancock Amendment, but individual taxpayers like Grant have standing to use it.

The Missouri Constitution is like tissue paper in the hands of conservatives, of course. If they insist on requiring additional police spending from Kansas City’s budget, though, they will have to shred the Hancock Amendment, a centerpiece of right-wing thought in Missouri for half a century.

Kansas City isn’t defunding its police. It wants accountability and transparency for the money it spends, and is right to do so. But if the department has less than it thinks it needs, this year or next, the Hancock Amendment, and the conservatives who worship it, will be one reason why.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch. June 19, 2021.

Editorial: In plea bargain, gun-toting McCloskeys provide more than enough justification for disbarment.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the personal injury attorneys who became darlings of the right-wing fever swamps by waving guns around at peaceful protesters in St. Louis last year, pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor charges. This is the right outcome to a case that was never really felony-charge material. But this shouldn’t be the end of it. After pleading to a crime, Mark McCloskey bragged about that crime and vowed to do it again if the same circumstances arose. If that’s not grounds for disbarment, what is?

The McCloskeys’ sorry saga should by now be familiar. Last June, protesters marching toward then-Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home crossed in front of the McCloskeys’ Central West End mansion. The couple appeared on the lawn, barefoot and wielding his-and-her firearms (respectively, an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and a small handgun), and confronted the crowd as it walked by. Mark McCloskey’s subsequent claim that his home was under assault was nonsense, as video and witness accounts confirmed. It was only the level-headedness of the protesters — in marked contrast to the provocative antics of the couple — that prevented things from turning violent.

That kind of behavior should have consequences, but St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s filing of felony charges was a bridge too far. Gardner has a history of taking on cases that appear designed more for headlines than convictions, and this one had the look of a publicity stunt. As if to prove it, Gardner’s campaign referenced the felony charges in fundraising material, prompting a judge to boot her from the case and appoint a special prosecutor, former U.S. Attorney Richard G. Callahan.

It was Callahan who secured the misdemeanor plea bargain from the couple last week. Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, Patricia McCloskey to second-degree harassment. They will pay $750 and $2,000, respectively, in fines, and won’t do jail time.

As the Post-Dispatch’s Joel Currier reported Thursday, Mark McCloskey was anything but contrite after the plea. “The prosecutor dropped every charge except for alleging that I purposely placed other people in imminent risk of physical injury, right, and I sure as heck did,” McCloskey said on the courthouse steps. “That’s what the guns were there for and I’d do it again any time the mob approaches me. … If that’s a crime in Missouri, by God I did it, and I’d do it again.”

It’s not hard to figure out the game here — McCloskey is seeking Missouri’s GOP nomination to the U.S. Senate, with a campaign based on exactly this kind of bluster — but it has no place in the legal profession. The McCloskeys’ plea, his comments, and the couple’s long, well-documented history of abusing the legal system to go after neighbors and relatives should provide plenty of fodder for a Missouri Bar Association reconsideration of their professional standing.

Jefferson City News Tribune. June 21, 2021.

Editorial: Celebrating the ‘People’s House’

As our state celebrates its bicentennial this year, let’s not forget to celebrate another notable anniversary: the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.

As we reported recently, the “People’s House” celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. It is one of the oldest governor’s mansions in the nation that has continually been used as an executive home.

But it’s much more than the temporary home for sitting governors and their families. It’s a public building, often open to events and tours.

In a story we published Friday by Rebecca Gordon, executive director of Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion, she wrote the first executive residence was built in 1826 in the same block as the current executive mansion.

The governor and first lady shared the building with the Missouri General Assembly. The second executive residence was built in 1834 at the south end of the block.

In 1868, shortly after the Civil War, a local newspaper editorial made this complaint: “That old rookery, known as the Governor’s Mansion, presents such a slushy appearance that a gentleman mistook it for a soap and candle manufactory a few days since.”

Three years later, it was replaced with the current Governor’s Mansion. It was built at a cost of nearly $75,000 in 1871 in less than eight months and with the help of prison labor.

“The Second Empire Style mansion with its characteristic mansard roof was designed by noted St. Louis architect George Ingham Barnett,” Gordon wrote. “One of its most striking features is the grand free-standing staircase. The walnut handrail, balusters and newel posts were hand made by a local German craftsman, Peter Schmidli.”

She wrote the first family to occupy the home was Gov. B. Gratz Brown and his wife, Mary Gunn Brown.

The St. Louis attorney got into a dispute over slavery with Thomas Chaute Reynolds, a U.S. district attorney, that led to the state’s last known political duel.

Brown missed with his shot, but Reynolds’ shot went through Brown’s knee, giving him a permanent limp.

About 50,000 people visit the mansion each year. The ability to keep the mansion in good shape and open to the public is in large part a credit to Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.

Since 1974, the nonprofit has worked to preserve not only the physical building but its history through historical collections and educational programs.

We commend Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion for its work, and we join the agency in celebrating the mansion’s 150th anniversary.

