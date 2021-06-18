ON24: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $50.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, ON24 expects its results to range from a loss of 1 cent per share to earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $50.5 million to $51.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

ON24 expects full-year results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $207.5 million to $210.5 million.