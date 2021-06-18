RealNetworks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The software and service provider for digital entertainment companies posted revenue of $15.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, RealNetworks said it expects revenue in the range of $14 million to $15.5 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.41. A year ago, they were trading at $1.32.