Bridge construction halted when debris chunks fall on road

Construction of the 119th Street bridge in Olathe is on hold after drivers reported debris — one described it as “baseball size” — fell onto Interstate 35.

The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that dozens of people took to social media to say they saw concrete and other debris falling onto the highway as they passed under bridge that closed June 1 for demolition.

“Very scary seeing baseball size pieces of concrete falling to the road below while cars are going through!!” one person wrote.

City spokesman Cody Kennedy said officials have learned of four reports of minor damage to vehicles, prompting a pause to bridge construction. The city says work over I-35 will not resume until measures are taken "to protect the traveling public.”