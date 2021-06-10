KLX Energy Services: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $4.41. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.10 per share.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $90.8 million in the period.

KLX Energy Services shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.51, a decline of 21% in the last 12 months.