PagerDuty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $63.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, PagerDuty expects its results to range from a loss of 16 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $64.5 million to $66.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year results to range from a loss of 42 cents per share to a loss of 36 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $267 million to $272 million.

PagerDuty shares have declined almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.56, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.