Grains mostly lower, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was declined 18.50 cents at $6.79 a bushel; July corn lost 13.50 cents at $6.6925 a bushel; July oats was up .50 cent at $3.8450 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 1.75 cents at $15.6175 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 2.38 cents at $1.1725 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.02 cents at $1.4910 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was up .22 cent at 1.1807 a pound.

