Grains mostly lower, livestock higher.

Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was declined 18.50 cents at $6.79 a bushel; July corn lost 13.50 cents at $6.6925 a bushel; July oats was up .50 cent at $3.8450 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 1.75 cents at $15.6175 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 2.38 cents at $1.1725 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.02 cents at $1.4910 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was up .22 cent at 1.1807 a pound.