Guess: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Guess Inc. (GES) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $12 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $520 million in the period.

Guess shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.79, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.