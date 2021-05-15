Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $10.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 7 cents per share.

The technology investment fund posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $6.07, a rise of 82% in the last 12 months.