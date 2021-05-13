New Relic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The cloud-based software analytics company posted revenue of $172.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $192.6 million, or $3.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $667.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, New Relic expects its results to range from a loss of 40 cents per share to a loss of 37 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $172 million to $174 million for the fiscal first quarter.

New Relic expects full-year results to range from a loss of 83 cents per share to a loss of 80 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $709 million to $711 million.

New Relic shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.64, increasing slightly in the last 12 months.