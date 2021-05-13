St. Louisan sentenced for carjacking Postal Service vehicle

A St. Louis man has been sentenced to five years in prison for carjacking a U.S. Postal Service vehicle while the employee was still in it.

Bryant Willingham, 40, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to one count of carjacking.

The crime happened in April 2020. Federal prosecutors say Willingham approached a postal employee who was delivering mail and tried to open the front passenger door, which was locked. He then climbed through an open window into the passenger seat.

Willingham told the postal worker to drive. Authorities say the worker, fearing for his life, slowed the vehicle and jumped out. Willingham then drove the vehicle away before crashing a few minutes later. He then boarded a bus until the bus driver was able to flag down a police officer.