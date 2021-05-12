Middle Georgia gas stations are running low on fuel. When will supply pick back up?

The shuttering of one of the nation’s largest gasoline pipelines, operated by a Georgia company, has led to people across the Southeast and East Coast flooding to gas stations.

Colonial Pipeline said in a statement last Friday that it had shut down the 5,500 miles of pipeline to contain a breach in the security system following a cyber attack. The pipeline which carries 45% of the East Coast’s fuel supplies.

The pipeline carries around 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel from the Gulf Coast up to New York to harbor and airports. Most of that goes into storage tanks as a result of a reduction in need throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Is there a gas shortage?

In a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters gas is available but there is a supply crunch. She also cautioned people not to hoard gas as a response to the supply crunch.

Data from the Oil Price Information Service shows that people in the South and Southeast are currently buying gas at two-to-three times the rate of typical consumption. Gasoline prices in Georgia jumped 3-to-10 cents a gallon on Tuesday, similar to what has been seen in the past when hurricanes have disrupted operations in the Gulf Coast.

Colonial Pipeline has supplied nearly 41 million gallons of fuel since the shutdown and is prioritizing areas that are seeing supply constraints, according to a statement from the company Tuesday.

Currently 43% of Georgia gas stations dealing with supply issues, according to the latest data from Gas Buddy.

How are officials handling it?

Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order suspending the gasoline tax, roughly 20 cents per gallon, through Saturday, in an attempt to keep gas prices from rising dramatically. He also declared a state of emergency effective until 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

At the federal level, The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency waiver for fuel air emissions through next Tuesday, which should make it easier for companies to resupply gas stations. Georgia received approval Wednesday from the EPA to immediately release out-of-circulation fuel to help with gas supply.

Federal EPA regulations require the use of low volatility gasoline during the summer months in order to limit ozone pollution. The waiver will allow gas stations in Georgia to sell fall/winter gasoline until May 31.

Additionally, the Transportation Department is in the process of deciding whether to lift the Jones Act to allow non-U.S.-flagged vessels to transport fuel.

What should residents do?

Residents are encouraged to buy gas when they need it and do their best to conserve what they have. Hoarding gas will only add additional pressure to the flagging supply.

There is no current timeline for when the pipeline will be back up and running but Colonial Pipeline should be able to make a decision by the end of the day Wednesday. If Colonial Pipeline decides to reopen the pipeline, it will still take several days to get it up and running again.

Patrick De Haan, the oil and refined products analyst with Gas Buddy, tweeted that “rushing out and filling your tank will make the problem much much more acute and likely double or triple the length of any supply event, if it comes to that.”

Reminder to motorists in Colonial's operating area: rushing out and filling your tank will make the problem much much more acute and likely double or triple the length of any supply event, if it comes to that. — Patrick De Haan ️ (@GasBuddyGuy) May 9, 2021

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King urged Georgians to not stockpile gasoline and to practice safe gasoline filling and storing measures.

It is not safe to stockpile gasoline. Storage of a large amount of flammable liquid can be dangerous, particularly in a residence with children.

Use only approved containers for gasoline storage. Using makeshift storage options, such as plastic bags, is extremely dangerous.

Place the container on the ground while filling and keep the nozzle inside the container to avoid generating static electricity.

Do not use cigarettes or cell phones/other electronics while pumping gasoline.

Store gasoline containers in the trunk of your car or bed of your truck while transporting them and make sure they are secured so as not to tip over.

No one under 16 years old should pump gasoline.

How do I find out if a station has gas?

Gas Buddy has added a fuel availability tracker for eight states including Georgia. Enter your zip code to access local gas prices and more.

The average gas price in Georgia is $2.951 — an 8-cent increase from Tuesday’s average of $2..871 and a $1.30 increase from the 2020 average, according to AAA.