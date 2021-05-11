Aramark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $77.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

Aramark shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 44% in the last 12 months.