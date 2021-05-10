Grains mostly higher, livestock higher.

Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 10.25 cents at $7.5025 a bushel; May corn rose 10 cents at $7.65 a bushel; July oats was up 5.42 cents at $4.1375 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 24 cents at $16.27 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 92 cents at $1.1717 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .22 cent at $1.3347 a pound; April lean hogs rose .33 cent at 1.1190 a pound.