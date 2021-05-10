Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 10.25 cents at $7.5025 a bushel; May corn rose 10 cents at $7.65 a bushel; July oats was up 5.42 cents at $4.1375 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 24 cents at $16.27 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 92 cents at $1.1717 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .22 cent at $1.3347 a pound; April lean hogs rose .33 cent at 1.1190 a pound.

