Geo Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Boca Raton, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $72.2 million, or 60 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $50.5 million, or 41 cents per share.

The private prison operator, based in Boca Raton, Florida, posted revenue of $576.4 million in the period.

Geo Group expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.23 to $2.31 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion.

The company's shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 50% in the last 12 months.