Eiger BioPharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $29.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $968,000.

Eiger BioPharma shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.