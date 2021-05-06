Epam: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $109 million.

The Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $780.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $765.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.88 to $1.95.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.54 to $7.76 per share.

Epam shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.