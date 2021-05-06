Western Asset Mortgage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $46 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.2 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.20. A year ago, they were trading at $2.78.