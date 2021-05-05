International Money Express: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $9 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $94.6 million in the period.

International Money Express expects full-year revenue in the range of $414 million to $421 million.

International Money Express shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 62% in the last 12 months.