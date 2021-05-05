MGP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $15.3 million.

The Atchison, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.01 per share.

The producer of distillery and ingredients products used by the packaged goods industry posted revenue of $108.3 million in the period.

MGP expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.15 per share.

MGP shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 57% in the last 12 months.