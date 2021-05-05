Reynolds Consumer Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $74 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $757 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $765.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Reynolds Consumer Products expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 39 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.83 to $1.94 per share.

Reynolds Consumer Products shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 11% in the last 12 months.