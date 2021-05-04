Federal Signal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $22.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $278.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.6 million.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.73 to $1.85 per share.

Federal Signal shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 60% in the last 12 months.