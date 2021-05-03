Enterprise Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.34 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $9.16 billion in the period.

Enterprise Products shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.