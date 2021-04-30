Shell Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $163 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $139 million in the period.

Shell Midstream shares have increased 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 6% in the last 12 months.