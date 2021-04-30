Clorox: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Clorox Co. (CLX) on Friday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $61 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.65 per share.

Clorox shares have dropped roughly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 12%. The stock has climbed 1% in the last 12 months.