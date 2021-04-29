CTS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CTS Corp. (CTS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $12 million.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $128.4 million in the period.

CTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $445 million to $500 million.

CTS shares have declined 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 34% in the last 12 months.