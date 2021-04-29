LKQ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $265.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.95 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.20 per share.

LKQ shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 90% in the last 12 months.