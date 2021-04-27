UMB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $92.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.91 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $314.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $309.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.5 million.

UMB shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.