Paccar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $470.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.35.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $5.85 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.41 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.2 billion.

Paccar shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 11%. The stock has increased 38% in the last 12 months.