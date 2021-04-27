Invesco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $327 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.25 billion.

Invesco shares have risen 52% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 11%. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.