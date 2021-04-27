Graphic Packaging: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $54 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

Graphic Packaging shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 42% in the last 12 months.