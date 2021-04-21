Business

Community Trust Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PIKEVILLE, Ky.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $23.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pikeville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.33.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $59.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $55.8 million.

Community Trust Bancorp shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.

