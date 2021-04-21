Hancock Whitney: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $107.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Gulfport, Mississippi-based company said it had net income of $1.21.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $337.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $321.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.2 million.

Hancock Whitney shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.78, more than doubling in the last 12 months.