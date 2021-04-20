Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 14 cents at $6.7425 a bushel; May corn rose 16.50 cents at $6.07 a bushel; May oats was up 6.75 cents at $3.88 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 35.75 cents at $14.80 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .13 cent at $1.1990 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell .82 cent at $1.3665 a pound; April lean hogs gained 3.98 cents at 1.0725 a pound.