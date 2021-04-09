Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were mostly higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 13 cents at $6.4050 a bushel; May corn was rose 3.75 cents at $5.8375 a bushel; May oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.78 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 2 cents at $14.1525 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell .17 cent at $1.2375 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 1.35 cents at $1.4527 a pound; April lean hogs was off .12 cent at 1.0335 a pound.