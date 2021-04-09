Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 13 cents at $6.4050 a bushel; May corn was rose 3.75 cents at $5.8375 a bushel; May oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.78 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 2 cents at $14.1525 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell .17 cent at $1.2375 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 1.35 cents at $1.4527 a pound; April lean hogs was off .12 cent at 1.0335 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

Courier Journal puts 74-year-old building on market for $17M

April 09, 2021 10:49 AM

Business

4 Washington students injured in bus crash awarded $1.4M

April 09, 2021 10:45 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service