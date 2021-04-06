Grains higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 7.50 cents at $6.2450 a bushel; May corn rose 5.75 cents at $5.57 a bushel; May oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.7525 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 17 cents at $14.27 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 1.05 cents at $1.2202 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .25 cent at $1.4655 a pound; April lean hogs was up .15 cent at 1.0240 a pound.