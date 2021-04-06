Business

Grains higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 7.50 cents at $6.2450 a bushel; May corn rose 5.75 cents at $5.57 a bushel; May oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.7525 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 17 cents at $14.27 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 1.05 cents at $1.2202 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .25 cent at $1.4655 a pound; April lean hogs was up .15 cent at 1.0240 a pound.

