Chicago officer fatally shoots armed suspect during pursuit

A Chicago police officer fatally shot an armed suspect early Wednesday after he drew his weapon during a foot pursuit with officers, police said.

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement that officers were chasing the male suspect about 12:15 a.m. when he "produced a handgun which led to a confrontation with police.”

An officer drew his own weapon and fired at the suspect, hitting him. The suspect was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he died, police said.

Police identified the suspect as a male but did not immediately release that person's age.

A weapon was recovered following the incident in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood, police said. Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern posted an image of that weapon on social media but released few other details.

The shooting will be investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department, police said.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.