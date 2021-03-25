The Latest: Tech CEOs pressed about misinformation, violence

The Capitol is seen under muted and rainy skies in Washington, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) AP

The latest news from a House committee questioning the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter. All times local.

1 p.m.

Lawmakers are lambasting three Big Tech CEOs for allowing hate speech and disinformation to thrive on their social media platforms, signaling congressional interest in stepping up heavy scrutiny of the powerful tech industry and possible legal changes.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai, CEO of YouTube parent Google, are facing questioning at a hearing by the House Energy and Commerce Committee. They have previously pledged strong steps to stanch disinformation, and Facebook and Twitter kicked former President Donald Trump off their platforms following the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Committee chair Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said, “The time for self-regulation is over. It’s time we legislate to hold you accountable.”

Referencing the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., said the attack “started and was nourished on your platforms.”