Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 2.75 cents at $6.2775 a bushel; May corn was off 3 cents at $5.5075 a bushel; May oats was up .50 cent at $3.6350 a bushel; while May soybeans dropped 5.25 cents at $14.0975 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .70 cent at $1.1910 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .10 cent at $1.3497 a pound; April lean hogs fell .65 cent at .9417 a pound.