Trevena: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $69,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $29.4 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.05. A year ago, they were trading at 73 cents.

