Grains higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was 1 cent at $6.4875 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 1.50 cents at $5.54 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 1.50 cents at $3.6725 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 40.25 cents at $14.4050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .35 cent at $1.1912 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .67 cent at $1.3595 a pound; April lean hogs lost 1.08 cents at .8712 a pound.