HMS Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $32.8 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The benefits coordinator and billing auditor for government health care programs posted revenue of $194 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $70.1 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $673.3 million.

HMS Holdings shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 52% in the last 12 months.