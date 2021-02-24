Ionis Pharmaceuticals: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $340 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.44 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $290 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $265.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $451 million, or $3.23 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $729 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares have dropped roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 2% in the last 12 months.