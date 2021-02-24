CSI Compressco: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 32 cents per share.

The compression services provider posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $73.8 million, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $301.6 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.16. A year ago, they were trading at $1.94.