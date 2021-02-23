Range Resources: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $38.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $598.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $510.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $711.8 million, or $2.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.97 billion.

Range Resources shares have risen 56% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.43, more than tripling in the last 12 months.