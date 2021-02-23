Pioneer Natural Resources: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $200 million, or $1.21 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.69 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $145.24, a rise of almost 7% in the last 12 months.