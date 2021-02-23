TopBuild: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $70.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $721.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $702.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $247 million, or $7.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.72 billion.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion.

TopBuild shares have risen slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 62% in the last 12 months.