Avanos Medical: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $185 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $27.2 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $714.8 million.

Avanos Medical shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 81% in the last 12 months.