Watsco: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $269.6 million, or $7.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.05 billion.

Watsco shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 47% in the last 12 months.